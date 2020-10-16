Week 3: Full High School football schedule

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check out the full Week 3 schedule for games on Friday and Saturday night!

Friday, October 16

Jena @ LaSalle - 7pm

Byrd @ Nat Central - 7pm

Rosepine @ Jonesboro-Hodge - 7pm

Montgomery @ Bossier - 7pm

Westlake @ Oakdale - 7pm

Northwood-Lena @ West Ouachita - 7pm

Leesville @ Elysian Fields - 7pm

Block @ Bolton - 7pm

Winnfield @ Buckeye - 7pm

Red River @ Bunkie - 7pm

South Beauregard @ Tioga - 7pm

St. Mary’s @ Grant - 7pm

Menard @ Many - 7pm

Pickering @ Lake Arthur - 7pm

Saturday, October 17

Marksville @ Crowley - 7pm

