Week 3: Full High School football schedule

(KALB Sports)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check out the full Week 3 schedule for games on Friday and Saturday night!

Friday, October 16

  • Jena @ LaSalle - 7pm
  • Byrd @ Nat Central - 7pm
  • Rosepine @ Jonesboro-Hodge - 7pm
  • Montgomery @ Bossier - 7pm
  • Westlake @ Oakdale - 7pm
  • Northwood-Lena @ West Ouachita - 7pm
  • Leesville @ Elysian Fields - 7pm
  • Block @ Bolton - 7pm
  • Winnfield @ Buckeye - 7pm
  • Red River @ Bunkie - 7pm
  • South Beauregard @ Tioga - 7pm
  • St. Mary’s @ Grant - 7pm
  • Menard @ Many - 7pm
  • Pickering @ Lake Arthur - 7pm

Saturday, October 17

  • Marksville @ Crowley - 7pm

Latest News

Sports

Trojans, Warhorses win big at home in Week 3

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The ASH Trojans celebrated their homecoming, winning big over Green Oaks 44-16, while the Peabody Warhorses also handled business against Lakeside for their first week back from quarantine, 53-14.

Sports

Game of the Week Preview: Menard vs Many

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Sports

Green Oaks vs ASH, Peabody vs Lakeside

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
High school football highlights from Green Oaks vs ASH and Peabody vs Lakeside.

ACA Athlete Of The Week

Tioga’s Demetric Payne returns from torn ACL; dominates against Jena

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Sept. 27, 2019 is a day that Tioga’s Demetric Payne won’t forget. Against the Jena Giants, Payne tore his ACL.

Latest News

Sports

Tioga’s Demetric Payne returns from torn ACL; dominates against Jena

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Sept. 27, 2019 is a day that Tioga’s Demetric Payne won’t forget. Against the Jena Giants, Payne tore his ACL.

Sports

Avoyelles Mustang football team has COVID-19 case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Avoyelles Mustangs football has a positive COVID-19 case on their team.

Sports

ASH, Pineville volleyball fall in mid-season matchup’s

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The ASH Trojans and Pineville Rebels were searching for their second win of the season, but both fall in close matchups.

Sports

No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette drops heartbreaker to Coastal Carolina

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
In the battle of two unbeatens in the Sun Belt Conference, it was the home-favored No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette that had a blemish on its record when the game was over.

Sports

Coastal Carolina vs ULL

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
Sports

Volleyball: ASH vs West Monroe, Airline vs. Pineville

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
