Week 3: Full High School football schedule
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check out the full Week 3 schedule for games on Friday and Saturday night!
Friday, October 16
- Jena @ LaSalle - 7pm
- Byrd @ Nat Central - 7pm
- Rosepine @ Jonesboro-Hodge - 7pm
- Montgomery @ Bossier - 7pm
- Westlake @ Oakdale - 7pm
- Northwood-Lena @ West Ouachita - 7pm
- Leesville @ Elysian Fields - 7pm
- Block @ Bolton - 7pm
- Winnfield @ Buckeye - 7pm
- Red River @ Bunkie - 7pm
- South Beauregard @ Tioga - 7pm
- St. Mary’s @ Grant - 7pm
- Menard @ Many - 7pm
- Pickering @ Lake Arthur - 7pm
Saturday, October 17
- Marksville @ Crowley - 7pm
