5th Quarter Week Three Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Corey and Hutch breakdown the third week of high school football in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.
5A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Caldwell Parish
|Canceled
|Pineville
|Canceled
|C.E. Byrd
|20
|Natchitoches Central
|0
|Green Oaks
|16
|Alexandria Senior High
|44
4A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Brother Martin
|56
|Tioga
|42
|Block
|24
|Bolton
|41
|Elysian Fields
|38
|Leesville
|55
|Lakeside
|14
|Peabody
|53
3A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|St. Mary’s
|7
|Grant
|35
|Winnfield
|14
|Buckeye
|8
|Marksville
|-
|Crowley
|-
|Jena
|34
|LaSalle
|7
2A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Westlake
|NA
|Oakdale
|NA
|Holy Savior Menard
|7
|Many
|40
|Red River
|52
|Bunkie
|14
|Avoyelles
|Canceled
|Lakeview
|Canceled
|Rosepine
|41
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|42
|General Trass
|20
|Ferriday
|62
1A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Northwood-Lena
|0
|West Ouachita
|48
|Montgomery
|Canceled
|Bossier
|Canceled
Post Game Show:
