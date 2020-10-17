Advertisement

5th Quarter Week Three Highlights

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Corey and Hutch breakdown the third week of high school football in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Caldwell ParishCanceledPinevilleCanceled
C.E. Byrd20Natchitoches Central0
Green Oaks16Alexandria Senior High44

4A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Brother Martin56Tioga42
Block24Bolton41
Elysian Fields38Leesville55
Lakeside14Peabody53

3A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
St. Mary’s7Grant35
Winnfield14Buckeye8
Marksville-Crowley-
Jena34LaSalle7

2A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
WestlakeNAOakdaleNA
Holy Savior Menard7Many40
Red River52Bunkie14
AvoyellesCanceledLakeviewCanceled
Rosepine41Jonesboro-Hodge42
General Trass20Ferriday62

1A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Northwood-Lena0West Ouachita48
MontgomeryCanceledBossierCanceled

Post Game Show:

Week 3 Post Game Show

#WATCH: Corey and Hutch review the high school football matchups from Week 3!

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, October 16, 2020

