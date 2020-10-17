5th Quarter Week Three Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Corey and Hutch breakdown the third week of high school football in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Caldwell Parish Canceled Pineville Canceled C.E. Byrd 20 Natchitoches Central 0 Green Oaks 16 Alexandria Senior High 44

4A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Brother Martin 56 Tioga 42 Block 24 Bolton 41 Elysian Fields 38 Leesville 55 Lakeside 14 Peabody 53

3A Scores:

Team Score Team Score St. Mary’s 7 Grant 35 Winnfield 14 Buckeye 8 Marksville - Crowley - Jena 34 LaSalle 7

2A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Westlake NA Oakdale NA Holy Savior Menard 7 Many 40 Red River 52 Bunkie 14 Avoyelles Canceled Lakeview Canceled Rosepine 41 Jonesboro-Hodge 42 General Trass 20 Ferriday 62

1A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Northwood-Lena 0 West Ouachita 48 Montgomery Canceled Bossier Canceled

Post Game Show:

Week 3 Post Game Show #WATCH: Corey and Hutch review the high school football matchups from Week 3! Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, October 16, 2020

