Advertisement

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban will coach the Tide against Georgia Saturday night

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban will be on the sidelines Saturday night when the Tide takes on Georgia at Bryant-Denny stadium.

Here is the statement from Team Physician Jimmy Robinson:

"Upon evaluation today, Coach Saban remains completely asymptomatic. To address the potential for a false positive, the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol allows for follow-up testing to clear the individual’s return to activity. That protocol requires three negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.

Because Coach Saban remained asymptomatic, he received PCR testing at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and today through the SEC appointed lab. Each of those tests were negative and were reported via the SEC’s third-party testing provider to the conference office in Birmingham. Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive. Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative.

Due to the fact that Coach Saban has remained completely symptom-free and had five negative PCR tests, split between two separate labs, the initial test from Wednesday is considered a false positive under the SEC protocols. Again, that initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. We have been in constant communication with the conference office throughout this process to ensure compliance with all applicable protocols. In accordance with the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol and with the approval of The University of Alabama System Health and Safety Task Force, Coach Saban is medically cleared to safely return to activity effective immediately.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Spring in the fall? Demons open fall workouts

Updated: 12 minutes ago
In most years what transpired on the Turpin Stadium turf Wednesday afternoon and evening would be considered typical.However, 2020 has been anything but typical, which is why more than 100 Northwestern State football players spent two-plus hours letting out months of pent-up feelings as they went through the first of 15 “fall ball” practices.

Sports

Game of the Week voting for Week 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Cast your vote on what game you think should be the Security Sports Goods Game of the Week in Week 4.

Sports

5th Quarter Week Three Highlights

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Corey and Hutch breakdown the third week of high school football in Central Louisiana.

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Post Game Show

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Post Game Show

Latest News

Sports

Play of the Week voting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
We want to know which play you think was the best from our Top 5 Plays in Week 3.

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part III

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part III

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part II

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part II

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part I

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part I

Sports

Week 3: Full High School football schedule

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Check out the full Week 3 schedule for games on Friday and Saturday night!

Sports

Trojans, Warhorses win big at home in Week 3

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The ASH Trojans celebrated their homecoming, winning big over Green Oaks 44-16, while the Peabody Warhorses also handled business against Lakeside for their first week back from quarantine, 53-14.