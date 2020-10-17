Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban will coach the Tide against Georgia Saturday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban will be on the sidelines Saturday night when the Tide takes on Georgia at Bryant-Denny stadium.

Here is the statement from Team Physician Jimmy Robinson:

"Upon evaluation today, Coach Saban remains completely asymptomatic. To address the potential for a false positive, the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol allows for follow-up testing to clear the individual’s return to activity. That protocol requires three negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.

Because Coach Saban remained asymptomatic, he received PCR testing at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and today through the SEC appointed lab. Each of those tests were negative and were reported via the SEC’s third-party testing provider to the conference office in Birmingham. Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive. Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative.

Due to the fact that Coach Saban has remained completely symptom-free and had five negative PCR tests, split between two separate labs, the initial test from Wednesday is considered a false positive under the SEC protocols. Again, that initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. We have been in constant communication with the conference office throughout this process to ensure compliance with all applicable protocols. In accordance with the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol and with the approval of The University of Alabama System Health and Safety Task Force, Coach Saban is medically cleared to safely return to activity effective immediately.

Statement from the Southeastern Conference Office on Alabama head coach Nick Saban.



Full release » https://t.co/8vEXJMOKl0. pic.twitter.com/XWynDkLtij — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 17, 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.