Elmer bicyclist killed on HWY 121

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Elmer man was killed in a crash while riding a bicycle on Highway 121, near Valentine Lake Road on Friday, October 16.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police says Christopher Richey, 35, was riding a bicycle northbound on the edge of HWY 121 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Richey sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle involved and the identity of an unknown individual(s) who removed the bicycle from the crash scene is asked to call LSP at (318) 487-5911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.