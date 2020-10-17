Advertisement

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mullen was given several more chances Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he's focused on defending national champion LSU. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJCB) - University of Florida head football coach Dan Mullen said in a statement on Twitter Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, Mullen is self-isolating with his family. He also said everyone on the team who has or had COVID-19 is experiencing mild to no symptoms.

Mullen’s positive test comes after 23 players and two staff members on the Gators football team tested positive earlier in the week.

The Gators' game against LSU originally scheduled to Saturday was moved to Dec. 12. Florida’s game on Oct. 24 against Missouri was also rescheduled and will now be played on Oct 31.

RELATED: Florida Gators football team pausing team activities following 19 confirmed COVID-19 tests.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WCJB. All rights reserved.

