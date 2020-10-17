Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJCB) - University of Florida head football coach Dan Mullen said in a statement on Twitter Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, Mullen is self-isolating with his family. He also said everyone on the team who has or had COVID-19 is experiencing mild to no symptoms.

Mullen’s positive test comes after 23 players and two staff members on the Gators football team tested positive earlier in the week.

The Gators' game against LSU originally scheduled to Saturday was moved to Dec. 12. Florida’s game on Oct. 24 against Missouri was also rescheduled and will now be played on Oct 31.

