Advertisement

Red Devils roll past Lake Arthur for first time since 2016

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KALB) - After falling short in week two against Grant, the Pickering Red Devils turn things around, winning big over Lake Arthur for the first time in four seasons, 42-35.

Sophomore quarterback, Marlon Freeney, showed he fits perfectly within this offense throwing for 151 passing yards, four touchdowns, and running for 105 on his own.

His senior receivers also put on a show. Evan Fernandez was targeted eight times for 122 yards along with DeShawn Jackson’s game-winning 97-yard kickoff returning touchdown on special teams.

Check out the highlights from the game!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Marksville picks up first win of the season over Crowley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
It’s been a tough start in the 2020 season for the Marksville Tigers. However, senior quarterback John Small lead his team to their first victory on the road at Crowley, 41-0.

Sports

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
University of Florida head football coach Dan Mullen said in a statement on Twitter Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Spring in the fall? Demons open fall workouts

Updated: 3 hours ago
In most years what transpired on the Turpin Stadium turf Wednesday afternoon and evening would be considered typical.However, 2020 has been anything but typical, which is why more than 100 Northwestern State football players spent two-plus hours letting out months of pent-up feelings as they went through the first of 15 “fall ball” practices.

Sports

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban will coach the Tide against Georgia Saturday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban will be on the sidelines Saturday night when the Tide takes on Georgia at Bryant-Denny stadium.

Latest News

Sports

Game of the Week voting for Week 4

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Cast your vote on what game you think should be the Security Sports Goods Game of the Week in Week 4.

Sports

5th Quarter Week Three Highlights

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Corey and Hutch breakdown the third week of high school football in Central Louisiana.

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Post Game Show

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Post Game Show

Sports

Play of the Week voting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
We want to know which play you think was the best from our Top 5 Plays in Week 3.

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part III

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part III

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part II

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part II