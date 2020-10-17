Red Devils roll past Lake Arthur for first time since 2016

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KALB) - After falling short in week two against Grant, the Pickering Red Devils turn things around, winning big over Lake Arthur for the first time in four seasons, 42-35.

Sophomore quarterback, Marlon Freeney, showed he fits perfectly within this offense throwing for 151 passing yards, four touchdowns, and running for 105 on his own.

His senior receivers also put on a show. Evan Fernandez was targeted eight times for 122 yards along with DeShawn Jackson’s game-winning 97-yard kickoff returning touchdown on special teams.

Check out the highlights from the game!

