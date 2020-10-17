Advertisement

Spring in the fall? Demons open fall workouts

Offensive line coach J Pond watches his players during Wednesday’s workout at Turpin Stadium.
Offensive line coach J Pond watches his players during Wednesday’s workout at Turpin Stadium.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La – In most years what transpired on the Turpin Stadium turf Wednesday afternoon and evening would be considered typical.

However, 2020 has been anything but typical, which is why more than 100 Northwestern State football players spent two-plus hours letting out months of pent-up feelings as they went through the first of 15 “fall ball” practices.

“It’s just good to be out here,” said third-year head coach Brad Laird. "The weather’s great. We have 110 guys who put a lot of focus and energy into day one. I’ve got to credit the players and coaches to have the opportunity to be out here doing what they love. It’s fall ball, but it’s not spring practice. It’s different.

“We’re used to practicing this time of year, but without competition on Saturday, it’s different, but you couldn’t tell that from our guys.”

The Demons went through 24 periods of workouts in soft shells, gathering as a group for a true practice for the first time since mid-March when the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic short-circuited college athletics.

Northwestern State players reported for fall camp Aug. 4 before learning their fall schedule would be postponed until the spring. The Demons and six other Southland Conference schools will play a six-game conference schedule from Feb. 20-April 10.

That date was on Laird’s mind when he told the team after the workout, “everything we do is to make sure we are the best football team on Feb. 20.” The Demons open the spring season that day at Lamar.

The seven-month layoff erased fall camp and left NSU in an uncertain position, but it took just one day of practice to rekindle the players' emotions.

“It felt more like a spring practice, because we haven’t been out on the field for so long,” said senior linebacker Blake Stephenson. “It felt good to be back, competing with a lot of energy. All around it was a good day.”

Stephenson missed the first eight games of the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder surgery, something that prepared him to deal with the pandemic-induced lack of practice.

“I don’t take this game for granted anymore,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be out here competing. We’ve got a good group of guys out here who are ready to play a football game. We haven’t been able to practice, so it’s good to be out here.”

The Demons will return to practice Friday at 2 p.m. and hold their third workout Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Turpin Stadium.

Much like a typical spring practice, there will be scrimmages mixed in among the 15 workouts.

While Stephenson said Wednesday’s workout had the feel of spring practice, at least one Demon disagreed.

“It felt like a fall practice like we were in season,” said junior receiver Coby McGee.

McGee added the Demons have taken a positive approach to their unique situation.

“It’s a challenge, but maybe it’s a blessing in disguise,” he said. “We see it through a good lens. We have a love for football and a love for each other. We’re not playing in the fall, but we’ll get an opportunity to play in the spring.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban will coach the Tide against Georgia Saturday night

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban will be on the sidelines Saturday night when the Tide takes on Georgia at Bryant-Denny stadium.

Sports

Game of the Week voting for Week 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Cast your vote on what game you think should be the Security Sports Goods Game of the Week in Week 4.

Sports

5th Quarter Week Three Highlights

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Corey and Hutch breakdown the third week of high school football in Central Louisiana.

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Post Game Show

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Post Game Show

Latest News

Sports

Play of the Week voting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
We want to know which play you think was the best from our Top 5 Plays in Week 3.

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part III

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part III

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part II

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part II

Sports

5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part I

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week 3 Highlights Part I

Sports

Week 3: Full High School football schedule

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Check out the full Week 3 schedule for games on Friday and Saturday night!

Sports

Trojans, Warhorses win big at home in Week 3

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The ASH Trojans celebrated their homecoming, winning big over Green Oaks 44-16, while the Peabody Warhorses also handled business against Lakeside for their first week back from quarantine, 53-14.