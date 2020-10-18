A Magical Market

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Cenla Association of Witches or C.A.W, held their first magical market in downtown Alexandria on Sat. Oct. 17. The magical market was held at Embers restaurant where several vendors sold magical products including jewelry, crafts, soaps and more. People came out to experience the market and see what C.A.W is all about.

The Cenla Association of Witches is a new unofficial association of pagans, witches, magical and spiritual people who come together to support each other. They want other people with similar interests to know they’re not alone. Amanda Williams said The Cenla Association of Witches wants to bring magic and beauty into the world. Williams wants the Cenla association to continue to grow and reach more people. “I am speechless I’m just blown away,” Williams said. “I knew there were other pagans and witches in the area, but I had no idea there was this many. And that people would want to be a part of something so beautiful and it’s just been really amazing, and I’m blown away it’s a beautiful thing.”

Williams is a C.A.W. member and owner of Punkydoodle Designs.

Her fellow member Karrie, owner of The Next Witch share her thoughts about The Cenla Association of Witches." You’re strong. You are who you are don’t let anybody tell them what you are. You become who you are," Karrie said. “Rather you don’t know what you are, or you’re finding your way we have a support wherever just reach out.”

Karrie said The Next Witch is based out of Arkansas, but Louisiana is their home too. According to Karrie The Next Witch is a project to help the younger generations expand themselves. She wants the younger generation to do this to become the best people they can be. She explained, it’s about expanding knowing there is more than just what the media says.

Karrie said no matter if you’re a witch, pagan, or spiritual C.A.W wants to connect. Karrie and The Next Witch also run a crossroads ministry, throughout Arkansas and across the states online. She said it’s to be able to go to hospitals, prisons and jails to provide the material, rituals, and light to help with mental support from pagans. Karrie said she is registered clergy in Arkansas to be able to provide counsel to those in need.

“Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot of pagan ministry out there yet,” Karrie said.

The Cenla Association of Witches said they plan to hold a magical market quarterly.

