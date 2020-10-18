Clemson and Bama remain atop both major college football polls

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Clemson and Alabama have kept their top spots as the top two teams in the nation, while previously No. 3 ranked Georgia dropped to No. 4 after their loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

The LSU Tigers were idle after their game against the Florida Gators was postponed due to COVID-19 and is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12.

LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) next game is at home on Saturday, Oct. 24 against South Carolina (2-2, 2-2 SEC) who upset previously ranked No. 15 Auburn.

UL-Lafayette dropped out of the top 25 after their 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

Clemson (5-0) [54 first-place votes] Alabama (4-0) [8 first-place votes] Notre Dame (4-0) Georiga (3-1) Ohio State (0-0) Oklahoma State (3-0) Texas A&M (3-1) Penn State (0-0) Cincinnati (3-0) Florida (2-1) Miami (4-1) BYU (5-0) Oregon (0-0) North Carolina (3-1) Wisconsin (0-0) SMU (5-0) Iowa State (3-1) Michigan (0-0) Virginia Tech (3-1) Kansas State (3-1) Minnesota (0-0) Marshall (4-0) N.C. State (4-1) USC (0-0) Coastal Carolina (4-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

Clemson (5-0) [52 first-place votes] Alabama (4-0) [8 first-place votes] Notre Dame (4-0) Georgia (3-1) Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes] Oklahoma State (3-0) Penn State (0-0) Florida (2-1) Texas A&M (3-1) Cincinnati (3-0) Miami (4-1) BYU (5-0) North Carolina (3-1) Wisconsin (0-0) Oregon (0-0) SMU (5-0) Michigan (0-0) Iowa State (3-1) Kansas State (3-1) Virginia Tech (3-1) Minnesota (0-0) N.C. State (4-1) USC (0-0) Coastal Carolina (4-0) Marshall (4-0)

