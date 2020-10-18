Advertisement

Clemson and Bama remain atop both major college football polls

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri upset LSU 45-41. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WAFB) - Clemson and Alabama have kept their top spots as the top two teams in the nation, while previously No. 3 ranked Georgia dropped to No. 4 after their loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

The LSU Tigers were idle after their game against the Florida Gators was postponed due to COVID-19 and is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12.

LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) next game is at home on Saturday, Oct. 24 against South Carolina (2-2, 2-2 SEC) who upset previously ranked No. 15 Auburn.

UL-Lafayette dropped out of the top 25 after their 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson (5-0) [54 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (4-0) [8 first-place votes]
  3. Notre Dame (4-0)
  4. Georiga (3-1)
  5. Ohio State (0-0)
  6. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  7. Texas A&M (3-1)
  8. Penn State (0-0)
  9. Cincinnati (3-0)
  10. Florida (2-1)
  11. Miami (4-1)
  12. BYU (5-0)
  13. Oregon (0-0)
  14. North Carolina (3-1)
  15. Wisconsin (0-0)
  16. SMU (5-0)
  17. Iowa State (3-1)
  18. Michigan (0-0)
  19. Virginia Tech (3-1)
  20. Kansas State (3-1)
  21. Minnesota (0-0)
  22. Marshall (4-0)
  23. N.C. State (4-1)
  24. USC (0-0)
  25. Coastal Carolina (4-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson (5-0) [52 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (4-0) [8 first-place votes]
  3. Notre Dame (4-0)
  4. Georgia (3-1)
  5. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  6. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  7. Penn State (0-0)
  8. Florida (2-1)
  9. Texas A&M (3-1)
  10. Cincinnati (3-0)
  11. Miami (4-1)
  12. BYU (5-0)
  13. North Carolina (3-1)
  14. Wisconsin (0-0)
  15. Oregon (0-0)
  16. SMU (5-0)
  17. Michigan (0-0)
  18. Iowa State (3-1)
  19. Kansas State (3-1)
  20. Virginia Tech (3-1)
  21. Minnesota (0-0)
  22. N.C. State (4-1)
  23. USC (0-0)
  24. Coastal Carolina (4-0)
  25. Marshall (4-0)

