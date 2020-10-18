Advertisement

S.E.A.D hosts Hurricane Laura donation drive

Soaring Empowering And Developing provides relief to storm victims
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sat. Oct. 17, Soaring Empowering And Developing or S.E.A.D helped Hurricane Laura survivors. Shawn Singleton-Shepard founded S.E.A.D to help returning incarcerated women and men become entrepreneurs and prominent citizens. They previously held another drive for Laura victims and had this one planned before Hurricane Delta hit Louisiana six weeks later.

“You are a survivor we’re going to make it,” Singleton-Shepard said.

Saturday morning Singleton-Shepard and a group of 10 S.E.A.D volunteers traveled to Lake Charles, a city devastated by Laura. They would meet other group supporters including her family and friends at a community center. Singleton-Shepard said Lake Charles is still without power, so they brought a generator, tables, chairs, and tents to set up their giveaway.

“This is just a little something that we’re trying to do and give back. But this is just a stumbling block and then we’re going to get cross it and keep going,” Singleton-Shepard explained. “It will make a difference because that’s something they don’t have to go and buy, and it’s given from the heart.”

In the month of October, breast cancer survivors and victims are spotlighted, bringing awareness to the battle with breast cancer. Singleton-Shepard is fighting that fight too. “Going through breast cancer someone has to help me so, it feels good to be able to help others,” Singleton-Shepard said. “We can live that we can enjoy life, God give us another chance to be able to be here today. This cancer doesn’t belong to us we don’t own it.”

She said daily prayer and being thankful gets her through her diagnosis.

“Thanking God every day for just another chance to wake up to get it right again. Just when I got to Cabrini cancer center you know I don’t think about me I think about what I can do for others in there. I try to bring a smile to their face. So, it’s not about me,” Singleton-Shepard explained.

She has more cancer treatments left but continues serving others. Despite feeling weak from her work she says her and S.E.A.D are still doing good. Their goal was to feed more than 500 people.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A Magical Market

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Cenla Association of Witches or C.A.W, held their first magical market in downtown Alexandria on Sat. Oct. 17.

News

Volunteers of America Coat Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Volunteers of America started their coat drive, and need the public's help to keep the homeless population warm during the winter.

Hurricane

FEMA Hurricane Laura Recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
FEMA Hurricane Laura recovery is underway is disaster declared parishes.

News

BECi enters final stages of hurricane restoration

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
As of October 16, 2020, BECi has less than 400 members without power.

Latest News

Accidents

Elmer bicyclist killed on HWY 121

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT
|
By KALB Staff
An Elmer man was killed in a crash while riding a bicycle on Highway 121, near Valentine Lake Road

News

Early voting starts in Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
Thousands are taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early in Louisiana ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

State

Office of Public Health schedules flu clinics across the state

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
With flu season starting in Louisiana and COVID-19 remaining widespread across the state, now is the time to get your annual flu shot.

News

State Rep. Lance Harris talks special session, early voting

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
State Rep. Lance Harris discusses his campaign as early voting starts.

News

Free drive-thru flu testing

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
Time to get your flu shot...for free!

News

LSUA Economic Dashboard: Cenla small businesses impacted by COVID-19, hurricanes

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Kailey McCarthy
COVID-19 and both hurricanes have impacted small businesses here in Central Louisiana.