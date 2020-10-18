S.E.A.D hosts Hurricane Laura donation drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sat. Oct. 17, Soaring Empowering And Developing or S.E.A.D helped Hurricane Laura survivors. Shawn Singleton-Shepard founded S.E.A.D to help returning incarcerated women and men become entrepreneurs and prominent citizens. They previously held another drive for Laura victims and had this one planned before Hurricane Delta hit Louisiana six weeks later.

“You are a survivor we’re going to make it,” Singleton-Shepard said.

Saturday morning Singleton-Shepard and a group of 10 S.E.A.D volunteers traveled to Lake Charles, a city devastated by Laura. They would meet other group supporters including her family and friends at a community center. Singleton-Shepard said Lake Charles is still without power, so they brought a generator, tables, chairs, and tents to set up their giveaway.

“This is just a little something that we’re trying to do and give back. But this is just a stumbling block and then we’re going to get cross it and keep going,” Singleton-Shepard explained. “It will make a difference because that’s something they don’t have to go and buy, and it’s given from the heart.”

In the month of October, breast cancer survivors and victims are spotlighted, bringing awareness to the battle with breast cancer. Singleton-Shepard is fighting that fight too. “Going through breast cancer someone has to help me so, it feels good to be able to help others,” Singleton-Shepard said. “We can live that we can enjoy life, God give us another chance to be able to be here today. This cancer doesn’t belong to us we don’t own it.”

She said daily prayer and being thankful gets her through her diagnosis.

“Thanking God every day for just another chance to wake up to get it right again. Just when I got to Cabrini cancer center you know I don’t think about me I think about what I can do for others in there. I try to bring a smile to their face. So, it’s not about me,” Singleton-Shepard explained.

She has more cancer treatments left but continues serving others. Despite feeling weak from her work she says her and S.E.A.D are still doing good. Their goal was to feed more than 500 people.

