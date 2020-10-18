Volunteers of America Coat Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many homeless people pass away each year during the winter, and one local organization wants to put that to an end.

Volunteers of America started their coat drive Saturday morning, and they’re asking people to donate coats and jackets. The organization will then give the donated items to people who are homeless.

“Our goal was to get coats to give to our homeless population,” Brigid Hampton, a case manager for Volunteers of America, said.

Brigid also mentioned the organization wants to help out families that are operating on a low budget and might be able to afford winter items, like coats and jackets.

“Definitely with it getting cold, you want to keep in mind that there are people sleeping out on the streets,” Courtney McGlothlin, the homeless outreach coordinator for Volunteers of America, said. “So we’re definitely super thankful for everyone who came by and did donate.”

Volunteers of America says another helpful donation for people to make will be non-perishable food items. People can drop off their donations at the organization’s office, located at 3704 Coliseum Blvd. in Alexandria.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.