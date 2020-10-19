Advertisement

Balloon release held for Latish White, 2017 murder victim

Family and friends remember Latish White 3 years after her murder
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s been 3 years since Latish White’s body was found on Shamrock Street in Pineville.

She was murdered that day along with Kendrick Horn and Jeremy Norris. The bodies of Horn and Norris were discovered in a ditch on Old Boyce Road in Alexandria. Brother and sister, Matthew and Ebony Sonnier, are the two charged in all 3 cases. The investigation determined that the cases are all connected. Matthew and Ebony Sonnier are facing the death penalty.

Latish White leaves behind 10 children and 3 grandchildren.

