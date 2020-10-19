DeRidder cancels game with Bolton
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The DeRidder Dragons have canceled their district game with the Bolton Bears because of a positive coronavirus case and are now in quarantine.
The game was scheduled for Thursday, October 22.
Bears head coach Mark Teague said the team is currently looking for a replacement opponent.
