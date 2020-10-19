Advertisement

DeRidder cancels game with Bolton

Game was scheduled for Thursday, October 22
The 2020 season left a bitter taste in the Bolton Bears, finishing with a 4-6 record (0-4 in Class 4A). With new additions and experience returning, head coach Mark Teague has high expectations for his team.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The DeRidder Dragons have canceled their district game with the Bolton Bears because of a positive coronavirus case and are now in quarantine.

The game was scheduled for Thursday, October 22.

Bears head coach Mark Teague said the team is currently looking for a replacement opponent.

