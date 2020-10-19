Louisiana considering law changes after BB gun suspension

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers are working to rewrite the state’s student discipline laws after a Jefferson Parish fourth-grader was suspended because a teacher saw a BB gun in his bedroom during online classes.

The Senate Education Committee backed the legislation without objection Monday. That action sent the bill by Republican Rep. Troy Romero to the full Senate for debate.

The House already has unanimously supported the measure that was sparked by the suspension of Ka’Mauri Harrison.

Harrison was suspended in September for six days for violating a school policy banning weapons on school property and at school events after a teacher saw the gun in his room.

