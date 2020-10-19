LSUA student creates stock trading algorithm

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One LSUA student is making it easier to track the stock market in Central Louisiana.

Sophomore, Dylan West is using his background knowledge in computer programming and economics to create a simpler stock market tracking indicator.

The college student has been able to fine-tune his formula using an algorithm he researched for three months and developed in a month.

West says his algorithm is over 90 percent accurate in predicting the trend of the market.

He tells KALB here locally, both hurricanes haven’t made much of an impact, and the stock market is looking positive across Central Louisiana.

“(The algorithm) It’s over 90 percent accurate on predicting the trend of the market and what it’s going to do in the future. It’s way more accurate than any other indicator.”

West says his favorite part has been creating the algorithm and watching it all play out.

He hopes to continue using the formula at LSUA and well after graduation.

