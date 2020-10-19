Advertisement

Many runs past Menard in Game of the Week

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers proved their dominance by winning a big district game against the Menard Eagles on Friday night in our Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week.

The Tigers stayed consistent with their style of play, which is running the football. As a team, they rushed for 467 yards and had three rushers go for more than 100 yards.

Running back London Williams rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Terrance Williams rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Zequarrius ‘Cadillac’ Rhone rushed for 111 yards.

“We’re blessed to have some great backs here,” Tiger head coach Jess Curtis said. “You can’t say enough about London and Terrance. They’re ‘yes sir and no sir’ kids that understand we’re going to give them the rock. We need them to protect it and get three or four yards a play while moving the chains.”

