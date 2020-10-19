Advertisement

Marksville hosting Grant named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The game between the Grant Cougars and the Marksville Tigers has been selected as the Week 4 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.

Marksville’s matchup with Grant collected 56% of the votes, which beat the Leesville/Tioga game that totaled 26% of the votes.

Grant comes into the game at 3-0 after beating St. Mary’s on Friday while Marksville is 1-2 after beating Crowley on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Grant/Marksville game will be 7 p.m. at Warren Douglas Memorial Tiger Stadium in Marksville, LA.

