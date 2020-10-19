Advertisement

Monroe couple arrested for child exploitation

Scott Kalaquin and Audra Lockwood
Scott Kalaquin and Audra Lockwood(AG Jeff Landry's office)
By AG Jeff Landry
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information has been provided by The Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AG Jeff Landry) - Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested two Ouachita Parish residents on child exploitation charges. The arrests resulted from a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Probation and Parole, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Scott Kalaquin, 36 of Monore, was arrested on 112 counts of child pornography under the age of 13 (possession) and 20 counts of video voyeurism.

Audra Lockwood, 39 of Monroe, was arrested on 15 counts of child pornography under the age of 13 (possession).

“My office and I will continue doing everything we legally can to bring child predators to justice,” said AG Jeff Landry. “We are grateful for our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who assist us in protecting Louisiana children.”

Kalaquin and Lockwood were booked at the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.

