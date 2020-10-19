Advertisement

Netflix previews ‘Ma Rainey’ and Boseman’s final performance

This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Netflix on Monday previewed George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” showcasing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance opposite Viola Davis’ powerhouse blues singer.
This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
By Jake Coyle
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix on Monday previewed George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” showcasing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance opposite Viola Davis' powerhouse blues singer.

The film, shot last year, was already one of the year’s most anticipated, coming as the next chapter in Denzel Washington’s ongoing project to turn Wilson’s plays into films.

But since the unexpected death in August of 43-year-old Boseman from colon cancer, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” has taken on an elegiac aura.

Boseman’s performance has been said to be among the finest of his career, and the scenes previewed Monday only reinforced that notion.

Netflix is expected to push “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” for Academy Awards consideration, particularly Davis and Boseman.

