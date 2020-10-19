Orgeron: Myles Brennan questionable for South Carolina game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said quarterback Myles Brennan is questionable for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

He added Brennan has a “significant injury to his lower body.” Coach O didn’t elaborate on specifics about the injury.

“It has taken him a little more time to heal and he is questionable for the game,” said Orgeron.

The backups, Max Johnson and TJ Finley, are both true freshmen.

More to come.

