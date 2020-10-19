Pineville police searching for missing juvenile, Blake George

The following was released to KALB by the Pineville Police Department:

PINEVILLE, La. - The Pineville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Blake George.

Blake is a 15-year-old white male, 5′2″ and 120 pounds. He was last seen on October 17 at 1:45 a.m. at the Kingsville Walmart wearing a black sweatshirt and khaki pants.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Blake, please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

