Pineville police searching for missing juvenile, Blake George

Blake George
Blake George(Pineville Police Department)
By Pineville Police Department
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released to KALB by the Pineville Police Department:

PINEVILLE, La. - The Pineville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Blake George.

Blake is a 15-year-old white male, 5′2″ and 120 pounds. He was last seen on October 17 at 1:45 a.m. at the Kingsville Walmart wearing a black sweatshirt and khaki pants.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Blake, please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

