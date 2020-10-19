Saints have ‘productive’ meeting with New Orleans mayor about returning fans to Mercedes-Benz Superdome in phases

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints had a “productive” meeting with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, her administrations, and the president and CEO of Ochsner Health about a phased approach to safely returning fans to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Saints games during the remainder of the 2020 season, according to team spokesperson Greg Bensel.

“We all agree that the priority is to make sure our city’s residents and our fans are safe and not to regress from the progress that has been made,” the Saints said in a statement.

The meeting with the mayor comes almost a week after the Saints announced it was in talks with LSU officials about moving their home games to Tiger Stadium.

The Saints will host the Carolina Panthers at noon Sunday, Oct. 25 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome without fans in attendance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.