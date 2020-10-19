Saints will play Carolina Panthers in Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panther on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan.
The Saints have been in discussions to play at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge where fans could attend to 25% capacity.
The Superdome will not have fans, barring a change in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s stance on COVID-19 concerns.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.