Saints will play Carolina Panthers in Mercedes-Benz Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panther on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan.

The Saints have been in discussions to play at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge where fans could attend to 25% capacity.

The Superdome will not have fans, barring a change in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s stance on COVID-19 concerns.

The Saints' game against the Panthers on Sunday will be played in the Superdome as planned. The Saints have discussed with LSU officials the possibility of playing future home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, where fans would be allowed to attend at 25% capacity. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 19, 2020

