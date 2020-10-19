Suspect wanted in Kelly Street homicide investigation

The following information has been provided by Crime Stoppers:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Crime Stoppers) - APD and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect following a homicide investigation. On October 14, Thomas Miller, 34, was found deceased on Kelly Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: APD investigating homicide on Kelly Street

Markeal James Lee, 26, has been developed as a suspect. He is wanted for second degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm in reference to the incident.

If you have any information, or know of Lee’s whereabouts, please call APD at 318-441-6416.

