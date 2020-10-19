Advertisement

Tioga’s McGehee praises Leesville QB Jacob Mount

Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount is heading into his senior season. Like many, he wanted to polish up his game in the offseason.
Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount is heading into his senior season. Like many, he wanted to polish up his game in the offseason.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - Another big game happening in the area is between the Leesville Wampus Cats traveling to Tioga to face the Indians.

Last year, this game lived up to the hype as Leesville’s Jacob Mount and Tioga’s Blake McGehee dueled in a quarterback battle. Blake, however, would get the last laugh by winning the game 37-35.

When asked about Mount’s ability on the field, McGhee said he has a lot of respect for him.

“He’s obviously a top-ranked quarterback out here,” McGehee said. “We’re not super close off the field, but we’ve spoken before. Going into a week where we’re playing a great quarterback, I know a lot of eyes on going to be on us to see who outperforms the other one. We don’t look at it that way.”

Kickoff for this game is at 7:00 pm at Tumey Ingram Field.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Orgeron: Myles Brennan questionable for South Carolina game

Updated: 1 hour ago
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said quarterback Myles Brennan is questionable for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

News

Ed Orgeron talks Tigers against South Carolina and more

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ahead of LSU's game with South Carolina, head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with the media.

Sports

DeRidder cancels game with Bolton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The DeRidder Dragons have canceled their district game with the Bolton Bears because of a positive coronavirus case and are now in quarantine.

Sports

Trojans' Thomas Bachman talks bettering Central Louisiana sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Alexandria Senior High head football coach Thomas Bachman talked about bettering Central Louisiana sports during a press conference on Monday.

Latest News

News

ASH head football coach Thomas Bachman talks bettering Central Louisiana sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
ASH Trojan head football coach Thomas Bachman talked about bettering Central Louisiana sports during a press conference on Monday.

Sports

Marksville hosting Grant named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The game between the Grant Cougars and the Marksville Tigers has been selected as the Week 4 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

Sports

#WATCH: Local coaches talk Week 4 games in Cenla Preps press conference

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Some of the Central Louisiana high school football coaches talked about their Week 4 opponents in the Cenla Preps press conference on Monday.

State

Saints will play Carolina Panthers in Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Finch
The New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panther on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sports

Marksville and Pickering pick up big wins over on Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
It’s been a tough start in the 2020 season for the Marksville Tigers. However, senior quarterback John Small lead his team to their first victory on the road at Crowley, 41-0.

Sports

Red Devils roll past Lake Arthur for first time since 2016

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
After falling short in week two against Grant, the Pickering Red Devils turn things around, winning big over Lake Arthur for the first time in four seasons, 42-35.