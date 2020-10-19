Tioga’s McGehee praises Leesville QB Jacob Mount

BALL, La. (KALB) - Another big game happening in the area is between the Leesville Wampus Cats traveling to Tioga to face the Indians.

Last year, this game lived up to the hype as Leesville’s Jacob Mount and Tioga’s Blake McGehee dueled in a quarterback battle. Blake, however, would get the last laugh by winning the game 37-35.

When asked about Mount’s ability on the field, McGhee said he has a lot of respect for him.

“He’s obviously a top-ranked quarterback out here,” McGehee said. “We’re not super close off the field, but we’ve spoken before. Going into a week where we’re playing a great quarterback, I know a lot of eyes on going to be on us to see who outperforms the other one. We don’t look at it that way.”

Kickoff for this game is at 7:00 pm at Tumey Ingram Field.

