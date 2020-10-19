Advertisement

Two bills that could help bar owners amid pandemic advance to La. Senate floor

(KGNS)
By Matt Houston
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are moving ahead with two bills that could put some cash in the hands of bar owners, though there’s no clear way to pay for the programs just yet.

One plan would move bars to the front of the line, so to speak, for grants from the Main Street Recovery Program if there’s any money leftover, though State Treasurer John Schroder says that’s not likely to happen.

The other idea would make it easier for bar owners to get money from the federal government if Congress passes another aid package. More than 3,000 bars in the stat would qualify.

“There’s only one industry that’s been prohibited from operating as long as the bar industry has. It’s singular in the way they’ve been treated, so it’s singular in the way it responds to it,” said Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma.

If lawmakers find some money, qualifying bars could get up to $2,000 each. Both bills now advance to the Senate floor for full debate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Louisiana considering law changes after BB gun suspension

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and MELINDA DESLATTE
Louisiana lawmakers are working to rewrite the state’s student discipline laws after a Jefferson Parish fourth-grader was suspended because a teacher saw a BB gun in his bedroom during online classes.

News

Kayla Giles arrest in fraud, identity theft case

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Kayla Giles has been arrested again and is now accused in an identity theft case.

News

Pineville police searching for missing juvenile, Blake George

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pineville Police Department
The Pineville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Blake George.

News

LSUA student creates stock trading algorithm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
One LSUA student is making it easier to track the stock market here in Central Louisiana.

Latest News

State

Mosquito control spraying begins Tuesday for parishes impacted by Laura and Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GOHSEP
Heavy rains from Hurricanes Laura and Delta have created large areas across southwest Louisiana where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

News

ASH head football coach Thomas Bachman talks bettering Central Louisiana sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
ASH Trojan head football coach Thomas Bachman talked about bettering Central Louisiana sports during a press conference on Monday.

State

Monroe couple arrested for child exploitation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AG Jeff Landry
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested two Ouachita Parish residents on child exploitation charges.

VOD Recordings

Karla Kirby

Updated: 3 hours ago
The annual Tales Along the Bayou is going virtual. Karla Kirby provides the details.

VOD Recordings

Lisa Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lisa Harris previews the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit hosted by Central Louisiana SHRM.

VOD Recordings

Trish Leleaux

Updated: 3 hours ago
Are you ready to buy a house? Local realtor, Trish Leleux, previews the New Home Buyer Workshop being held at CLTCC.