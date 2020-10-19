Two bills that could help bar owners amid pandemic advance to La. Senate floor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are moving ahead with two bills that could put some cash in the hands of bar owners, though there’s no clear way to pay for the programs just yet.

One plan would move bars to the front of the line, so to speak, for grants from the Main Street Recovery Program if there’s any money leftover, though State Treasurer John Schroder says that’s not likely to happen.

The other idea would make it easier for bar owners to get money from the federal government if Congress passes another aid package. More than 3,000 bars in the stat would qualify.

“There’s only one industry that’s been prohibited from operating as long as the bar industry has. It’s singular in the way they’ve been treated, so it’s singular in the way it responds to it,” said Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma.

If lawmakers find some money, qualifying bars could get up to $2,000 each. Both bills now advance to the Senate floor for full debate.

