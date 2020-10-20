Advertisement

APD investigating crash on Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive

A crash occurred in the Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive area of Alexandria on 10/20/2020.
A crash occurred in the Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive area of Alexandria on 10/20/2020.(KALB)
By APD
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police are investigating an accident at Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive. The roadway will be closed for approximately two hours and expect delays for the next 4 hours. Please take an alternate route to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tyler tells us that the rest of this work week will be spring like!

News

Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Colfax

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART) hosted a candlelight vigil at Hopewell Baptist Church in Colfax.

News

Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Colfax

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Domestic violence affects nearly 10 million Americans each year. That's according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. One local group wants to put a dent in that statistic.

Latest News

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

News

Camp Grant Walker recovering after COVID-19 and hurricanes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Camp Grant Walker had to shut down their camp for the first time in recent memory because of COVID-19 and received damage to their buildings from the recent hurricanes.

News

Missing juvenile, Blake George located

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Pineville Police Department
The Pineville Police Department says they have located missing juvenile, Blake George.

News

Camp Grant Walker affected by COVID-19 and hurricanes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
In a normal year, Camp Grant Walker is a multi-use facility with having thousands of kids come for 4H camp, to hosting team-building groups and even having weddings. But as we all know, 2020 has been all but normal.

News

Interview: Matt Hasty - Candidate for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Dylan and Brooke speak with Matt Hasty, a Republican candidate for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, which is currently Congressman Ralph Abraham’s seat.

News

LSUA student creates stock trading algorithm

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
One LSUA student is making it easier to track the stock market here in Central Louisiana.