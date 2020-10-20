APD investigating crash on Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police are investigating an accident at Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive. The roadway will be closed for approximately two hours and expect delays for the next 4 hours. Please take an alternate route to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

