APD investigating crash on Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police are investigating an accident at Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive. The roadway will be closed for approximately two hours and expect delays for the next 4 hours. Please take an alternate route to avoid the area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.
