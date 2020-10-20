Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish Early Voting Update

Avoyelles Parish early voters should enter the courthouse from the Washington Street entrance.
Avoyelles Parish early voters should enter the courthouse from the Washington Street entrance.(KALB)
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Registrar of Voters, Gloria Moreau, explained things are going well for early voting. So far, about 1,300 people have voted early.

According to Moreau, on Monday, Oct. 19, 449 people cast their ballots, a new daily record for Avoyelles.

Voters can go to the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse located at 312 N Main St., but they should enter from the back of the building on Washington Street.

Moreau is enforcing COVID-19 guidelines, including requiring masks and social distancing. She said Avoyelles Parish voters are following the process, making this election season easier.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LaSalle Economic Development District donates $30,000 to support CLTCC Rod Brady Practical Nursing Program

Updated: 23 minutes ago
LaSalle Economic Development District’s $30,000 Donation supporting an additional practical nursing cohort at the CLTCC Rod Brady Campus.

News

APD investigating crash on Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By APD
The Alexandria Police are investigating an accident at Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Tyler tells us that the rest of this work week will be spring like!

Latest News

News

Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Colfax

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART) hosted a candlelight vigil at Hopewell Baptist Church in Colfax.

News

Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Colfax

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Domestic violence affects nearly 10 million Americans each year. That's according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. One local group wants to put a dent in that statistic.

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

News

Camp Grant Walker recovering after COVID-19 and hurricanes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Camp Grant Walker had to shut down their camp for the first time in recent memory because of COVID-19 and received damage to their buildings from the recent hurricanes.

News

Missing juvenile, Blake George located

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Pineville Police Department
The Pineville Police Department says they have located missing juvenile, Blake George.

News

Camp Grant Walker affected by COVID-19 and hurricanes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
In a normal year, Camp Grant Walker is a multi-use facility with having thousands of kids come for 4H camp, to hosting team-building groups and even having weddings. But as we all know, 2020 has been all but normal.