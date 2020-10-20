Avoyelles Parish Early Voting Update

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Registrar of Voters, Gloria Moreau, explained things are going well for early voting. So far, about 1,300 people have voted early.

According to Moreau, on Monday, Oct. 19, 449 people cast their ballots, a new daily record for Avoyelles.

Voters can go to the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse located at 312 N Main St., but they should enter from the back of the building on Washington Street.

Moreau is enforcing COVID-19 guidelines, including requiring masks and social distancing. She said Avoyelles Parish voters are following the process, making this election season easier.

