CAP aircrews collecting more post-Delta imagery, data

BATON ROUGE, La. (CAP) - By Saturday, October 17, Civil Air Patrol’s Louisiana Wing aircraft had flown for a sixth day over wind and flood-damaged areas in the central and southwestern parts of the state.

The crews in those planes were collecting images and photographic data for disaster response organizations, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Disaster recovery experts and analysts at those agencies will use the imagery and data to not only determine the extent of Delta’s devastation but also formulate the most effective recovery plans.

A representative of FEMA, Tiffani Amini, recently joined the Louisiana Wing incident management team for a day in its command post at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. Amini is a geospatial unit leader on FEMA’s National Incident Management Assistance Team. She has been stationed in Baton Rouge since Hurricane Laura’s onset seven weeks ago.

Amini observed and listened to Louisiana Wing incident management staff members as they explained their functions. She also flew on a seven-hour photo mission over the hurricane-devastated neighborhoods of Lake Charles.

“I wanted to experience, first-hand, the process for collecting basic data and images used in developing FEMA’s geospatial products,” Amini said. She said she enjoyed learning about the aerial imagery collection platform as well as speaking to the Louisiana Wing incident staff and mission pilot.

Acting as a Total Force partner and the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, CAP helps First Air Force rapidly respond to non-military threats domestically in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance.

