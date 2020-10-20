Advertisement

City of DeRidder debris update: Over 200K cubic yards of debris removed

FILE: Tree damage
FILE: Tree damage(KALB)
By City of DeRidder
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the City of DeRidder:

DeRIDDER, La. (City of DeRidder) - Debris trucks have removed over 200,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris from the City of DeRidder. Public Works Director Tommy Landry said the exact tally sits at 208,481 cubic yards.

There is an estimated 350,000-to-400,000 cubic yards to be cleared by Graham County Land, the company contracted for debris removal. The company is picking up vegetative debris only.

Landry said there is more work to be done and workers are still on their first round in the city.

“If your area has been picked up, this is your opportunity to pull any remaining debris to the right-of-way for the second pass,” Landry added.

Construction and demolition debris will be picked up with a different truck and has not started to be removed. As a reminder, residents should:

  • Separate vegetation from construction and demolition debris.
  • Move debris out of the street and safely onto the right-of-way.
  • Place white goods separately and safely onto the right-of-way. Graham County Land will pick up white goods at the end of the project.
  • Also, residents are reminded not to pile debris on mail boxes, utility boxes or fences.

The company will only pick up what is on the right-of-way. Workers will not go into your yard. The contractor will make three passes over the city. The city will advertise the final pass.

Private contractors will need to haul directly to the city’s debris site. The site, at 1201 East 1st Street near Beauregard Cemetery, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week, and is closed Sunday. Signs are posted.

Bagged leaves will also be picked up, however, the bags will not be removed until the construction and demolition debris is picked up.

