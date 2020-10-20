Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Colfax

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Domestic violence affects nearly 10 million Americans each year, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. One local group wants to put a dent in that statistic.

The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART) hosted a candlelight vigil on Monday evening (Oct. 19) at Hopewell Baptist Church in Colfax.

The town recently had a domestic violence case, which resulted in a violent death. Law enforcement accused Clifford Lee Matney, 32, of killing his wife, Jasmine Matney, 32.

“So, it’s important that we see pictures and names,” Amanda White, the Grant Parish Advocate for Survivors, explained while looking at a display table during the vigil. “That makes it personal. That makes us more likely to do something to create change and to be agents of change. I would like for people to stop blaming victims. I would like for us to change that narrative and hold abusers accountable for their actions.”

People also attended the vigil via Zoom because of the pandemic.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.