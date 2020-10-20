Advertisement

Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Colfax

By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Domestic violence affects nearly 10 million Americans each year, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. One local group wants to put a dent in that statistic.

The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART) hosted a candlelight vigil on Monday evening (Oct. 19) at Hopewell Baptist Church in Colfax.

The town recently had a domestic violence case, which resulted in a violent death. Law enforcement accused Clifford Lee Matney, 32, of killing his wife, Jasmine Matney, 32.

“So, it’s important that we see pictures and names,” Amanda White, the Grant Parish Advocate for Survivors, explained while looking at a display table during the vigil. “That makes it personal. That makes us more likely to do something to create change and to be agents of change. I would like for people to stop blaming victims. I would like for us to change that narrative and hold abusers accountable for their actions.”

People also attended the vigil via Zoom because of the pandemic.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Colfax

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Domestic violence affects nearly 10 million Americans each year. That's according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. One local group wants to put a dent in that statistic.

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

News

Camp Grant Walker recovering after COVID-19 and hurricanes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Camp Grant Walker had to shut down their camp for the first time in recent memory because of COVID-19 and received damage to their buildings from the recent hurricanes.

News

Missing juvenile, Blake George located

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pineville Police Department
The Pineville Police Department says they have located missing juvenile, Blake George.

Latest News

News

Camp Grant Walker affected by COVID-19 and hurricanes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
In a normal year, Camp Grant Walker is a multi-use facility with having thousands of kids come for 4H camp, to hosting team-building groups and even having weddings. But as we all know, 2020 has been all but normal.

News

Interview: Matt Hasty - Candidate for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Dylan and Brooke speak with Matt Hasty, a Republican candidate for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, which is currently Congressman Ralph Abraham’s seat.

News

Ed Orgeron talks Tigers against South Carolina and more

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ahead of LSU's game with South Carolina, head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with the media.

News

LSUA student creates stock trading algorithm

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
One LSUA student is making it easier to track the stock market here in Central Louisiana.

News

Kayla Giles arrest in fraud, identity theft case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Kayla Giles has been arrested again and is now accused in an identity theft case.

News

LSUA student creates stock trading algorithm

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
One LSUA student is making it easier to track the stock market here in Central Louisiana.