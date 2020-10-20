Advertisement

Family Justice Center set to hold Stop Domestic Violence event

By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Family Justice Center helps domestic violence survivors, and this month they want to bring awareness to the issue.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the center will hold a “Stop Violence Awareness” event. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

The event is free, but the Family Justice Center will be accepting donations.

“It’s a family-friendly event,” Jessica Glorioso, a volunteer with the Family Justice Center, said. “We’re going to have a nacho bar. We’re going to have slides for the kids, jumpers, [and] there’ll be a fire truck. We usually do a walk, but with COVID, we will be practicing social distancing.”

As far as donations, the Family Justice Center hopes to receive hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, toothpaste, gas cards, etc.

For more information, contact the Family Justice Center at 318-448-0884, or visit their office at 220 Hospital Blvd. in Pineville.

