Fort Polk-Vernon, Peason Ridge WMAs to close Oct. 31, Nov. 1 for military training

Fort Polk Gate on Entrance Road
Fort Polk Gate on Entrance Road
By LDWF
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will close the majority of Fort Polk-Vernon and all of Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 due to military training by the U.S. Army.

A portion of the archery-only area inside the installation gates on Fort Polk-Vernon will be open but no mandatory deer checks will be required, only self-clearing permits for the weekend.

Fort Polk-Vernon WMA is located in central Vernon Parish near Leesville. Peason Ridge WMA is located in northern Vernon Parish, southeastern Sabine Parish and southwestern Natchitoches Parish near Simpson.

For more information on these WMAs, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma, or the US army Joint Readiness Training website, https://home.army.mil/polk/index.php/my-Fort-Polk/fort-polk-huntin or contact Wendell Smith at 337-491-2575 or wsmith@wlf.la.gov.

