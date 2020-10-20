Generals ranked third in RRAC preseason polls

WACO, Texas (KALB) – The LSUA Generals men’s' basketball team came in ranked third in the 2020-21 RRAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll.

Results of the poll show the LSUS Pilots receiving eight of the 10 first-place votes with an edge over Texas A&M-Texarkana and LSU Alexandria in overall points.

LSUA only returns two players from last year’s RRAC regular season champs. The Generals are reloading with a number of JUCO transfers including Jevon Berry from LSU Eunice and local high school standouts. Devonte Snow from Natchitoches Central High School averaged 23.0 points per game as a senior as did Jakemin Abney from Simboro High School.

Voting was conducted by the head coaches in the conference. The results of the poll are shown below with points calculated through a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 format. First-place votes are shown in parentheses.

*Number of Points is in italics

1. LSU Shreveport (La.) (8) 94

2. Texas A&M-Texarkana (1) 83

3. LSU Alexandria (La.) (1)

4. Southwest (N.M.) 71

5.Huston-Tillotson (Texas) 55

6. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 42

7.Wiley (Texas) 38

8.Texas College 35

9.Paul Quinn (Texas) 26

10.Jarvis Christian (Texas) 25

