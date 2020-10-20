Advertisement

Indiana student survives pumpkin smashing through car

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) - An Indiana student says he’s thankful to be alive after a pumpkin crashed through his windshield while he was driving on the highway.

Caleb Needham believes someone threw it from an overpass.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘Where did this pumpkin come from?’” he said.

After the initial shock went away, Caleb Needham says it didn’t take long for him to figure out someone dropped the pumpkin from the overpass above.

“I just sat there and started shaking. I guess because I was just, like, scared. I guess because I could have died in that instance,” he said.

He was on I-70 just past Plainfield when the pumpkin crashed through his windshield and landed next to him.

Caleb Needham is now back at school at Indiana State University with just a few scratches.

His dad, Joe Needham, is thankful for that.

“God was watching over him, for sure,” he said. “This could have caused a major accident, not just with Caleb. You know, he could have jerked the steering wheel or went off the road. It could have killed him. He could have ran into other vehicles, he could have crossed the median, you know, so many other things could have happened with this.”

Those are all points Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine really wants to drive home.

“These can be deadly, and we’ve seen that before. And we really want people to understand the potential ramifications that can come with the choice of throwing something at a moving car,” he said.

Meanwhile, Caleb Needham is doing his best to move on.

“I forgive them for what they did. I don’t know, I feel like obviously they should feel some regret, like, trying to take the life of an innocent person,” he said.

His dad hopes someone will eventually own up to it, but for now he says he is trying to remember windshields are replaceable and his son’s life isn’t.

“Maybe they’ll come and apologize or something and say, ‘Hey, I was wrong.’ But maybe it will at least impact them from where they’re at today to where they’re at in the future so they don’t do this to someone else,” he said.

So far, police say they haven’t had any other reports of people dropping pumpkins on cars, but they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New attorney wants Vincent Simmons conviction vacated

Updated: moments ago
|
Vincent Simmons, the Mansura man convicted on two counts of attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters in 1977, is trying to vacate his conviction and 100-year sentence.

National

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t appear on broadcast TV this year

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
AppleTV+ now holds the rights and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.

News

Family Justice Center set to hold their Stop Domestic Violence event

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
The Family Justice Center helps domestic violence survivors, and this month they want to bring awareness to the issue.

News

Family Justice Center set to hold Stop Domestic Violence event

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Saturday, Oct. 24, the center will hold a "Stop Violence Awareness" event, which will start at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

Latest News

National

Indiana student survives pumpkin smashing through window

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
An Indiana student says a pumpkin was thrown at his car on the highway.

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

News

FEMA assistance deadline is approaching

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
The deadline to register for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Laura is one week away. Brooke and Dylan speak with Hattie Stallworth, a public information officer for FEMA, for the latest.

News

Crash on Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
The Alexandria Police are investigating an accident at Coliseum Blvd. and Vandenburg Drive.

News

Local mother recounts scary moments of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Flash flooding from Hurricane Delta breached many homes across Rapides Parish. Javonti Thomas spoke with a woman who says first responders rescued her family during the storm, but it was her young daughter that kept the family afloat.