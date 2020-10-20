Advertisement

Investigation underway at LSU after student hospitalized

WAFB
WAFB(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University says campus officials are investigating the circumstances behind a student’s hospitalization.

In a statement, university officials confirm to WAFB a student was brought to the hospital Monday after an off-campus incident overnight Sunday.

Read the statement below:

“We are aware of a student being brought to a local hospital yesterday morning. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family. While our first priority is that student’s health and safety, the university is looking into the circumstances that occurred off-campus overnight leading to him being hospitalized.”

Other details about the student’s condition were not immediately available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Department of Justice combatting COVID-19 fraud; reminds the public to remain vigilant

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Louisiana
The department charged its first COVID-19-related fraud case on March 25

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

State

Louisiana teen accused of setting neighbor’s apartment on fire twice out of boredom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jonathan Manning
The 17-year-old was booked on two counts of simple arson.

Accidents

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after Elmer bicyclist killed on HWY 121

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
An Elmer man was killed in a crash while riding a bicycle on Highway 121, near Valentine Lake Road

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Natch. Library

Updated: 1 hours ago
Alan Niette has all of the details on the free legal workshops being offered virtually by the Natchitoches Public Library.

News

Fort Polk-Vernon, Peason Ridge WMAs to close Oct. 31, Nov. 1 for military training

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LDWF
Fort Polk-Vernon WMA is located in central Vernon Parish near Leesville.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
A list of resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Crime

Rapides DA’s Office pushes to have Joseph Elie, III declared habitual offender

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office is trying to get Joseph Michael Elie, III classified as a habitual offender.

VOD Recordings

Tori Davis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for something to do this week end? Tori Davis says this is the perfect time to visit downtown Ruston and enjoy the Peachtober Festival.

VOD Recordings

Dr. Rick Brewer

Updated: 2 hours ago
President, Dr. Rick Brewer, with details on Louisiana College's Virtual Preview Day.