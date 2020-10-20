Investigation underway at LSU after student hospitalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University says campus officials are investigating the circumstances behind a student’s hospitalization.

In a statement, university officials confirm to WAFB a student was brought to the hospital Monday after an off-campus incident overnight Sunday.

Read the statement below:

“We are aware of a student being brought to a local hospital yesterday morning. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family. While our first priority is that student’s health and safety, the university is looking into the circumstances that occurred off-campus overnight leading to him being hospitalized.”

Other details about the student’s condition were not immediately available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.