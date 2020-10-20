‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t appear on broadcast TV this year

(Gray News) – A Halloween tradition will be a bit different this year.

For the first time ever, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air on broadcast television.

AppleTV+ now holds the rights and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1 through the Apple TV app or the Apple TV website.

Subscribers to AppleTV+ can watch the shows outside of those times.

Celebrate Halloween with the Peanuts gang. Stream "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" exclusively on Apple TV+ and get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season. https://t.co/rq6TFCLS8L pic.twitter.com/DI14FsjR1l — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 19, 2020

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first aired in 1966.

The streaming service also tells viewers to “get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season,” including “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

There will also be free viewing windows for those two shows.

