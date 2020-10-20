Advertisement

La. lawmakers advance compromise on emergency election rulemaking process

By Matt Houston
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A House committee advanced a compromise bill Tuesday, Oct. 20 that would re-work how lawmakers adopt rules for elections held during states of emergency.

Under current law, the legislature and governor must each approve the Secretary of State’s plan, which may include expanded mail-in voting or an extended early voting period to accommodate the emergency. But there are no opportunities to amend the idea without starting the entire process over, meaning a ‘no’ vote from any stakeholder kills the idea and delays its replacement.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin could not agree on a plan for the fall elections, essentially forcing a federal judge to write the new election rules in response to a lawsuit. Four weeks prior to the first day of early voting, poll workers were not sure what coronavirus accommodations would be in place for Louisiana voters.

“The process was kind of drawn out. Many folks felt like they didn’t have enough input, up-front,” Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, said. “We didn’t have the ability to make the plan better as it was going through the process. It was kind of an up or down, take it or leave it kind of vote.”

Under Hewitt’s plan, basically re-written in a compromise with Central republican Rep. Barry Ivey, lawmakers would adopt election rules in a manner more like how they pass bills. The Secretary of State would present the idea to a joint governmental affairs committee, which would advance the plan to the full body for a vote.

The governor could sign or veto the idea, and the legislature could override a potential veto.

But perhaps most important, lawmakers would give the Secretary of State more flexibility to change the proposal as it advances through the process. The bill creates a strict timeline for accomplishing the task.

“The committees will work, the legislature will do their job as the policymakers, the governor has veto power and we have the ability to override should we see the wisdom in doing that,” Hewitt said.

The bill now moves to the full House for debate. It would have to return to the Senate for approval of the committee’s re-write before the governor signs off.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

LSU fraternity suspended as campus investigates possible violations; DA calls case ‘unbelievably similar’ to Maxwell Gruver case

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Foster and Scottie Hunter
The same fraternity was under investigation in September for hazing allegations.

News

Early voting in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Things are going well for early voting in Avoyelles Parish.

State

La. lawmakers advance compromise on emergency election rulemaking process

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
A House committee advanced a compromise bill that would re-work how lawmakers adopt rules for elections held during states of emergency.

State

Louisiana lawmakers pass bill striking at governor’s power

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and MELINDA DESLATTE
Republican Louisiana lawmakers have voted to give themselves more authority to curb Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

Latest News

State

La. residents can apply for extension of unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Breanne Bizette
Louisiana residents who are still unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to extend their benefits.

News

New attorney wants Vincent Simmons conviction vacated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Vincent Simmons, the Mansura man convicted on two counts of attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters in 1977, is trying to vacate his conviction and 100-year sentence.

News

Family Justice Center set to hold their Stop Domestic Violence event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Family Justice Center helps domestic violence survivors, and this month they want to bring awareness to the issue.

News

Family Justice Center set to hold Stop Domestic Violence event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Saturday, Oct. 24, the center will hold a "Stop Violence Awareness" event, which will start at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

State

No TV debates in Louisiana US Senate race ahead of election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy won’t square off in person with his primary Democratic challenger or any of his 14 opponents ahead of the Nov. 3 election.