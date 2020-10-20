Advertisement

La. residents can apply for extension of unemployment benefits

(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana residents who are still unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to extend their benefits, according to Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) Secretary Ava Dejoie.

Dejoie says unemployed residents can apply for Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensations (PEUC) or other programs.

The extended benefits will last through the end of the year, according to Dejoie.

Unemployed residents can apply for PEUC and other programs on the LWC’s website by clicking here.

