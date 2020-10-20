Advertisement

LaSalle Economic Development District donates $30,000 to support CLTCC Rod Brady Practical Nursing Program

Michelle Morea, CLTCC; Laurel Comeaux, CLTCC; Dr. Cynthia Cockerham, LEDD; Jensen Young, District Coalitions Director for Ralph Abraham's Office; Senator Glen Womack; Dr. Heather Poole, CLTCC; Walter Dorroh, LEDD; Lee Richardel, LEDD; Tom Kendrick, LEDD; John Stephens, LEDD; Paul Mathews, Hardtner Medical Center.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by CLTCC:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - The LaSalle Economic Development District (LEDD) recently joined a group of medical organizations in donating funding to support an additional Practical Nursing cohort offered by Central Louisiana Technical Community College, Rod Brady Campus (CLTCC).

“Nursing is one industry we can barely keep up with demand,” noted Rod Brady Campus Dean Laurel Comeaux. The Practical Nursing program, which starts with 40 students, is a two-year program. Based on demand, school officials added a second cohort and staggered the start to allow students to enroll each year. “This allows us to provide new graduates each May,” Comeaux said.

“We are so very grateful for the support of the LaSalle Economic Development District and all of our financial supporters. Our partners are thrilled to have graduates each year,” said Michelle Morea, program lead for nursing.

“LEDD recognizes the importance of quality healthcare as a component contributing to economic development in any parish or region. The Practical Nursing Program at the Rod Brady Campus is vital to maintaining quality healthcare in LaSalle Parish and surrounding area. We are very grateful for the dedication and hard work of Dean Comeaux and the diligent students at the Rod Brady campus. Rod Brady continues to turn out graduates of high quality both in knowledge and in work ethic. That campus does a tremendous job of filling this need in our parish. We are honored to be able to work with CLTCC and look forward to many years of continued partnership,” said Walter Dorroh, President of the LEDD.

“LEDD is pleased to partner with the Rod Brady Campus in a degree program that allows LaSalle Parish residents to obtain a degree and a job right here at home,” added Dr. Cynthia F. Cockerham, Executive Director of LEDD.

“We are especially grateful for the support of local organizations like LaSalle Economic Development District. They understand this is an investment in our community,” Comeaux said. “These are very good paying jobs that give people who live here an opportunity to have a career and serve the health needs of our residents. After earning their PN, many of our students go on to get their Registered Nursing degree. These jobs create a real economic impact, not just for LaSalle Parish, but for our surrounding parishes as well.”

Dr. Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of student services, enrollment management and foundation relations, said, “Community colleges are now seen as the primary vehicles for workforce training in this country. Louisiana’s rural community college campuses, such as the Rod Brady campus in Jena is that vehicle for many students seeking a technical career that leads to high wages. Having the support of LEDD further validates the importance of having quality local training programs available, that support the local workforce.”

“One of the cornerstones of our approach to providing career-focused educational programs is working with the local business community to ensure we are providing our students the skills and training they need to be able to be successful,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “It is extremely gratifying when a local organization like LaSalle Economic Development District chooses to invest in our program. This investment further validates the need for and quality of our program, and it ensures that we will be able to continue to offer top-quality instruction to our students to meet the needs of the local community.”

