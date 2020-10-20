Advertisement

Louisiana teen accused of setting neighbor’s apartment on fire twice out of boredom

By Jonathan Manning
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A 17-year-old Vinton teenager is accused of setting his neighbor’s apartment on fire twice.

The 17-year-old, who has a previous conviction for arson, admitted to deputies he set both fires out of boredom, according to information from Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The 17-year-old was booked on two counts of simple arson.

The first fire - on Oct. 10 - happened while the tenant of the apartment was evacuated for Hurricane Delta, according to Rodrigue. Vinton firefighters responded to a second fire at the apartment complex in the 900 block of Horridge Street on Oct. 19.

When assessing the scene of the first fire, investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom, according to Rodrigue. While interviewing witnesses, deputies learned the teenager, who lived in the adjacent apartment, was a convicted arsonist, Rodrigue said. He and his mother were interviewed, but the investigation continued.

Deputies quickly determined the second fire to be intentionally set and the teen was identified as a suspect, Rodrigue said.

It was after the second fire that the teen admitted to setting both fires out of boredom, she said.

