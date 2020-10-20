Advertisement

LSU fraternity suspended as campus investigates possible violations; DA calls case ‘unbelievably similar’ to Maxwell Gruver case

(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster and Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University suspended activities for its chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity as campus officials investigate “if violations of the law, LSU policy or other applicable policies occurred.”

A letter provided to WAFB confirmed the suspension is connected to activities involving members of the chapter on Monday, Oct. 19.

The same fraternity was under investigation in September for hazing allegations. That investigation remains ongoing.

A prepared statement says the suspension was agreed upon by both campus officials and Phi Kappa Psi headquarters.

At the same time, the university announced it is investigating the circumstances behind a student’s hospitalization.

In a statement, university officials confirm to WAFB a student was brought to the hospital Monday after an off-campus incident overnight Sunday.

The university would not say if the two incidents are connected.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office was informed of the LSU police department’s investigation into a potential hazing incident that led to the student’s hospitalization.

He said officials are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine whether the circumstances meet the criminal definition of hazing that was enacted in state law following the 2017 hazing death of Maxwell Gruver, an LSU freshman who died following a night of coerced drinking at his new fraternity house.

“This case looks unbelievably similar to the Gruver case. There are a lot of parallels, with one exception: Everyone who has been questioned so far is cooperating with the investigation,” Moore said. “We simply want to know what happened in order to take the appropriate actions.”

Moore emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that it remains unclear whether anyone will face criminal charges.

Early voting in Avoyelles Parish

Things are going well for early voting in Avoyelles Parish.

La. lawmakers advance compromise on emergency election rulemaking process

A House committee advanced a compromise bill that would re-work how lawmakers adopt rules for elections held during states of emergency.

Louisiana lawmakers pass bill striking at governor’s power

By Associated Press and MELINDA DESLATTE
Republican Louisiana lawmakers have voted to give themselves more authority to curb Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

La. residents can apply for extension of unemployment benefits

By Breanne Bizette
Louisiana residents who are still unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to extend their benefits.

New attorney wants Vincent Simmons conviction vacated

Vincent Simmons, the Mansura man convicted on two counts of attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters in 1977, is trying to vacate his conviction and 100-year sentence.

Family Justice Center set to hold Stop Domestic Violence event

By Corey Howard
Saturday, Oct. 24, the center will hold a "Stop Violence Awareness" event, which will start at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

No TV debates in Louisiana US Senate race ahead of election

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy won’t square off in person with his primary Democratic challenger or any of his 14 opponents ahead of the Nov. 3 election.