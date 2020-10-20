LSU fraternity suspended as campus investigates possible violations; DA calls case ‘unbelievably similar’ to Maxwell Gruver case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University suspended activities for its chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity as campus officials investigate “if violations of the law, LSU policy or other applicable policies occurred.”

A letter provided to WAFB confirmed the suspension is connected to activities involving members of the chapter on Monday, Oct. 19.

The same fraternity was under investigation in September for hazing allegations. That investigation remains ongoing.

A prepared statement says the suspension was agreed upon by both campus officials and Phi Kappa Psi headquarters.

At the same time, the university announced it is investigating the circumstances behind a student’s hospitalization.

In a statement, university officials confirm to WAFB a student was brought to the hospital Monday after an off-campus incident overnight Sunday.

The university would not say if the two incidents are connected.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office was informed of the LSU police department’s investigation into a potential hazing incident that led to the student’s hospitalization.

He said officials are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine whether the circumstances meet the criminal definition of hazing that was enacted in state law following the 2017 hazing death of Maxwell Gruver, an LSU freshman who died following a night of coerced drinking at his new fraternity house.

“This case looks unbelievably similar to the Gruver case. There are a lot of parallels, with one exception: Everyone who has been questioned so far is cooperating with the investigation,” Moore said. “We simply want to know what happened in order to take the appropriate actions.”

Moore emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that it remains unclear whether anyone will face criminal charges.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.