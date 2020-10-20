More than 6,500 still in shelters in Louisiana, some leaving

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana says more than 6,500 people are still in temporary shelters after back-to-back hurricanes hit the state, but some are being told to leave.

The Department of Children and Family Services says about 6,430 people are in shelters because of Hurricane Laura’s strike on southwestern Louisiana.

More than 120 are still out of their homes because of Hurricane Delta.

Many evacuees from the Lake Charles area showed up at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Monday after receiving messages to leave hotels.

The Red Cross says some got letters after assessments showed only minor damage to their homes.

