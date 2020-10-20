Advertisement

Netflix reports a summer slump in subscriber growth

This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore.
This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Netflix Inc.(Jenny Kane | AP)
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and BARBARA ORTUTAY
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Netflix’s subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the summer months after a surge in the spring fueled by pandemic lockdowns that corralled millions of people in their homes.

The summer slump came as more people sought refuge from the pandemic outdoors and major U.S. professional sports resumed play, offering entertainment alternatives to the world’s most popular video streaming service.

The drop-off disclosed Tuesday in Netflix’s latest earnings report was more dramatic than management had warned it might be.

