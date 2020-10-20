No TV debates in Louisiana US Senate race ahead of election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy won’t square off in person with his primary Democratic challenger or any of his 14 opponents ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

This will mark Louisiana’s first Senate race in more than 20 years not to feature a TV debate.

Cassidy’s campaign says he hasn’t gotten a “firm invitation” to a television debate. His chief Democratic opponent, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, says Cassidy is ducking debates.

This race will be Louisiana’s first U.S. Senate competition without the major contenders on a TV stage hashing out the issues since 1998.

The last time it happened then-Democratic incumbent Sen. John Breaux refused to debate his main opponent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.