No TV debates in Louisiana US Senate race ahead of election

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA)
Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA)(Gray DC)
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy won’t square off in person with his primary Democratic challenger or any of his 14 opponents ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

This will mark Louisiana’s first Senate race in more than 20 years not to feature a TV debate.

Cassidy’s campaign says he hasn’t gotten a “firm invitation” to a television debate. His chief Democratic opponent, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, says Cassidy is ducking debates.

This race will be Louisiana’s first U.S. Senate competition without the major contenders on a TV stage hashing out the issues since 1998.

The last time it happened then-Democratic incumbent Sen. John Breaux refused to debate his main opponent.

