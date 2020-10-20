Advertisement

Panda mom shows cub around enclosure at National Zoo

It was ‘bearly’ a field trip
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
WASHINGTON (CNN)- The new panda cub at Smithsonian National Zoo took something of a field trip over the weekend.

His mother Mei Xiang began taking him outside the den and into the main enclosure on Sunday.

The trips are usually brief and consist of mom gently nudging and scooting her baby along the floor.

The zoo expects these little jaunts to get longer and more frequent as time goes by.

The eight-week-old cub continues to practice crawling and is expected to take his first steps in about a month.

