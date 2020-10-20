Advertisement

Pineville Police investigating fatal shooting of juvenile in Wardville

By PPD
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (Pineville Police Department) - Pineville Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a male juvenile on Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. on Orchard Loop in Wardville.

The juvenile’s identity is not being released at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Pineville Police at (318) 442-6603.

