Pineville Police investigating fatal shooting of juvenile in Wardville

PINEVILLE, La. (Pineville Police Department) - Pineville Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a male juvenile on Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. on Orchard Loop in Wardville.

The juvenile’s identity is not being released at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Pineville Police at (318) 442-6603.

