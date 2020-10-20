Advertisement

Rapides DA’s Office pushes to have Joseph Elie, III declared habitual offender

Joseph Michael Elie, III (Source: APD)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office is trying to get Joseph Michael Elie, III classified as a habitual offender.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Mosley filed the document in court Tuesday morning.

Elie was found guilty by a jury back in January of second degree battery and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was also found guilty by a jury back in March of aggravated arson and was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison. Those sentences are set to run consecutively.

If Judge Mary Doggett determines he’s a habitual offender, he will be re-sentenced on the aggravated arson conviction and the penalty could be increased - even up to double.

Elie was previously convicted of manslaughter for the 1994 beating and stabbing death of 84-year-old Rita Rabalais in her Kelly Street home. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2001. Mosley said due to the timing of when Elie served that sentence, that crime wasn’t able to be included in the habitual offender application.

Elie is represented by Chris LaCour. There’s no date set yet for the hearing.

