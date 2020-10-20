Robert Redford’s son, James, dies of liver cancer at 58

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58.

Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday that his 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this “difficult time.”

His wife, Kyle, confirmed in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver.

Kyle said her husband’s liver disease returned two years ago and the cancer was discovered in November last year while he awaited a liver transplant. She posted a slew of photos on Twitter including James, herself and their family.

Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04 — kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020

James battled with liver disease for more than 30 years.

