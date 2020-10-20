Advertisement

Robert Redford’s son, James, dies of liver cancer at 58

James Redford, son of actor Robert Redford, laughs during a press conference on Nov. 18, 1998.
James Redford, son of actor Robert Redford, laughs during a press conference on Nov. 18, 1998.(DAVE WEAVER | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58.

Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday that his 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this “difficult time.”

His wife, Kyle, confirmed in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver.

Kyle said her husband’s liver disease returned two years ago and the cancer was discovered in November last year while he awaited a liver transplant. She posted a slew of photos on Twitter including James, herself and their family.

James battled with liver disease for more than 30 years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Elderly couple rescued by good Samaritans after car crashes into canal

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

National

'An amazement': Good Samaritans jump into canal to save elderly couple from sinking car

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

News

Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Colfax

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART) hosted a candlelight vigil at Hopewell Baptist Church in Colfax.

News

Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Colfax

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Domestic violence affects nearly 10 million Americans each year. That's according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. One local group wants to put a dent in that statistic.

Latest News

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

Coronavirus

Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National Politics

The deadline to strike a stimulus deal is rapidly approaching

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The deadline to strike a stimulus deal is rapidly approaching.