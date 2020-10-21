Advertisement

APD investigating armed robbery of a business

Police lights
Police lights(AP)
By APD
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred overnight in the 3700 block of MacArthur Drive. Two suspects entered the business armed with weapons, demanding money. The manager of the business sustained minor injuries from being struck by the suspects before they fled the scene with cash from the business. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

APD investigating Peach Street homicide

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By APD
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tyler tells us that our Wednesday will be another glorious, warm day to get outside!!

News

New attorney wants Vincent Simmons sentence, conviction vacated

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Vincent Simmons is trying to vacate his conviction and 100-year sentence.

Education

RPSB approves motions related to hurricane damage at local schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
RPSB has approved two motions related to damages from Hurricane Delta and how to pay for those expenses.

Latest News

News

RPSB discusses school damages from hurricanes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Members of the Rapides Parish School Board met Tuesday evening for their monthly committee meeting. Among a number of agenda items, they discussed the future of schools in Rapides Parish that were impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Farmers in Central Louisiana affected by the recent hurricanes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Hurricanes Laura and Delta have had a major impact on the farming community in Louisiana.

News

Louisiana farmers affected by hurricanes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The recent hurricanes that came through Louisiana have had a major impact on the farming industry.

News

Early voting in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Things are going well for early voting in Avoyelles Parish.

News

New attorney wants Vincent Simmons conviction vacated

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Vincent Simmons, the Mansura man convicted on two counts of attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters in 1977, is trying to vacate his conviction and 100-year sentence.